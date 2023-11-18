Saturday, November 18, 2023
Court declares Moonis Elahi absconder in corruption case

Agencies
November 18, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  An Accountability Court of Lahore on Friday issued a written decision declaring former federal minister Moonis Elahi an absconder in a corruption case. The court, in its written judgment, stated that Elahi has been evading court appearances and has failed to cooperate with the prosecution. The court also noted that the 30-day period for advertising the proceedings against Elahi has been completed. Consequently, the court has ordered Elahi’s arrest. The non-bailable arrest warrants issued against Elahi will remain in effect until his apprehension. This decision comes after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed a corruption case against Elahi in 2022, alleging that he had embezzled funds in various development projects.

Agencies

