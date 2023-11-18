Cross-Sections’ redesigning ordered after rise in accidents

MUZAFFARGARH - Muzaffargarh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali on Friday expressed concerns over the rising number of deaths in motorcycle-related accidents and asked the highways department to redesign Cross-Sections and underlined the need to penalise those driving without helmets.

In a meeting of the district emergency board here, DC was given a detailed briefing by secretary of board Dr Hussain Mian on several accident-related deaths on highways in October 2023, suicide attempts by women by consuming black stone, the DC ordered a ban on the sale of black stone.

He also asked the CEO Health to ensure the availability of neurosurgeons at DHQ hospital after noticing an increase in referral of head injury cases from Muzaffargarh to Nishtar Hospital Multan. Mian Usman Ali also ordered all the departments to install fire safety systems in their offices.

YOUTH KILLED, ANOTHER INJURED IN ROAD MISHAP

A youth was killed while another sustained injuries as a mini oil tanker hit a motorcycle near Chowk Godar. According to Rescue officials, a mini oil tanker carrying 30,000 litres oil was going to Multan from Karachi and hit a motorcycle near Chowk Godar in which 22-year-old youngster named Sajid son of Ghulam Sarwar was died on the spot. While Mujahid sustained serious injuries and was shifted to the district headquarters hospital.