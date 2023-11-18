DC checks smog safety protocols at school

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider made a surprise visit to the Government High School Kareem Block, Allama Iqbal Town, here on Friday and checked the smog safety protocols. She warned the principal about school’s condition and clarification was sought from the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education. The DC summoned Assistant Commissioner City Sahibzada Yousaf, CEO education, and other officials on the site. She checked the attendance register for teachers and students besides visiting classrooms. She asked educational questions to students and examined answer sheets. The DC also inspected science labs, computer sections, water filtration plants, and washrooms. The Punjab government’s comprehensive plan for better facilities in government schools was being executed, she announced. Rafia Haider inspected cleanliness in the physics labs and warned the school principal. Expressing dissatisfaction with computer malfunction and their delayed repair in the computer section, she instructed the principal to immediately arrange furniture for students in classrooms, make prompt changes to water filtration plants, and ensure provision of clean drinking water to students. The school administration was directed to strictly implement precautionary measures against smog under all circumstances.