DC visits Borstal jail, inspects teaching facilities for inmate children

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the Borstal Institute and Juvenile Jail Bahawalpur.

He reviewed the teaching and learning facilities in the Borstal Reformatory School that was established for the inmate children.

On this occasion, Additional Commissioner Coordination Jam Aftab Hussain, CEO Education Muhammad Akram, and Superintendent Jail Yasir Ejaz were also with him. The DC inspected the classrooms of the school.

He met the children and asked them about the educational facilities.

The DC advised the children to study with full dedication. DC Bahawalpur said that IT education and skills should also be taught to the children of Borstal Reformatory School so that they can contribute to the contemporary needs of society. The DC advised the children to continue their education after being released from jail so that they could get better jobs.

WORK ON DRAINAGE SYSTEM, INSTALLATION OF TUFF TILES UNDERWAY

Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Farooq Siddiq has said that work on the drainage system and installation of tuff tiles in the streets are going on in the district.

In his statement here Friday, he said that the construction works on 8 development schemes have started in the district and funds of Rs72 million have been released for these schemes. He said that funds of Rs30 million have been used for ongoing development schemes. The executive engineer said that after the completion of the development schemes, the people of the area will get better drainage facilities and ease of transportation. He said that the monitoring of these development schemes is going on regularly in the field to ensure high-quality work.