Saturday, November 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Death anniversary of veteran actor Shafi Muhammad Shah observed

Death anniversary of veteran actor Shafi Muhammad Shah observed
Agencies
November 18, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LAHORE - Death anniversary of legendary actor Shafi Muhammad Shah was observed on Friday. Shafi Muhammad Shah was born on Jan 1, 1949 in Kandiaro city of Naushahro Feroze district, Sindh. He began his career as a radio presenter from the Hyderabad Radio Station. He was introduced by PTV producer, the late Shahzad Khalil, in his Urdu-drama serial “Teesra Kinara” from where he joined the elite club of the leading TV stars. Shah had a command on delivering dialogues in a quiet tone of voice which made him unique in the row of versatile actors. PTV’s play ‘Urta Asman’, directed by Shahzad Khalil, was his debut performance. ‘Teesra Kinara’ was his first popular television play. His famous dramas were ‘Chand Grehan’, ‘Dairey,’ ‘Aanch’, ‘Bund Gulab’ and ‘Mohabbat Khawab Ki Surat’. It is to his credit that he acted in all mediums of entertainment including radio, theatre, film and television. Shafi performed in more than 100 television plays in both Urdu and Sindhi languages during his career. He was also a recipient of the Pride of Performance award. Shafi Muhammad died in his sleep on Nov 17, 2007.

Cardic public awareness programme held at SZ women Hospital Larkana

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1700206766.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023