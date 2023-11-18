Drilling to rescue 40 men trapped in Indian tunnel halted after snag, cracking sound

SILKYARA-Rescuers trying to reach 40 workers trapped in a collapsed highway tunnel in the Indian Himalayas since last weekend suspended work temporarily on Friday after hearing a sudden “cracking sound” and the drilling machine developed a snag. The men have been stuck in the hillside tunnel in Uttarakhand state since Sunday morning after it caved in and are safe, authorities said. During efforts to restart the drilling machine, a “large-scale cracking sound” was heard, according to a report from the state-run National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL). The sound “created a panic situation in the tunnel as well as to the team working,” the report said. Similar sounds have been noted previously and there was a “strong possibility of further collapse”, the report said, adding that a meeting to discuss further steps in the rescue effort has been called.