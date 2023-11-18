ECP starts publishing nomination papers

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started publishing the nomination papers to complete by the end of month. The nomination papers for the elections are being printed by the printing corporation. These nomination papers, after the completion, will be given to all the constituencies’ District Returning Officers (DROs). The electoral watchdog concerned department will send the in line with the proportion of overall voters in the district. The ECP has announced the schedule for general elections and political parties have started political campaigns in their constituencies.