Energizing Pakistan: A Possible Nuclear Energy Renaissance?

Nuclear Energy has always been seen as a double edged sword in terms of energy generation but could Nuclear Energy be the answer to Pakistan’s energy woes? Nuclear Technology has far more applications beyond low carbon energy generation, in fields of space and medicine yet due to Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear incidents, nuclear energy and technology gained a bad rapport globally. But this did not stop the advances of nuclear energy generation as Nuclear Energy accounts for 10% of global energy generation in 2023 with France leading the world in nuclear energy generation. Pakistan is one of those nations that despite challenges faced by its geo-strategic location ventured on its investment in nuclear energy generation. Pakistan became an icon in the Muslim world by being the first Islamic majority nation in the world to construct and operate civil nuclear power plants. Pakistan generates 10% of its domestic energy mix from nuclear power which is around 3300-3600 MW of energy per annum. It inches Pakistan closer to its goals of 8800 MW of energy generation from Nuclear Energy as stated by the Raja Ali Raza, the head of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

Pakistan operates 6 nuclear power plants at two different sites in Karachi and Chashma, all of which have been provided by the Chinese, who have been Pakistan’s biggest ally in nuclear energy and technology as Pakistan is not a member of the Nuclear Supplier Group. This scrutiny Pakistan faces from the Global North has hindered Pakistan’s nuclear energy goals while India has been given an exemption for these exact restrictions by the Nuclear Supplier Group even though both Pakistan and India are not a signatory of the Nuclear Proliferation Treaty. In 2005, India–United States Civil Nuclear Agreement was signed, and in 2008, India was granted a waiver by the 48-member Nuclear Supplier Group further bolstering Indian access to nuclear energy and technology. 2008 served to be an even more fruitful year for the Indian nuclear aspirations as a bill was passed in the U.S Congress and Senate which made the United States- India Nuclear Cooperation Approval and Non-Proliferation Enhancement Act into law. Meanwhile Pakistan had no allies in the global nuclear stage except China, while Pakistan did try to negotiate a similar deal with the U.S in 2010, it failed in its infancy. U.S considers Pakistan a major non-NATO ally yet has undermined Pakistan’s desires and goals, thus in 2011, the Government of Pakistan introduced The Nuclear Power Programme 2050 which is the official nuclear energy policy of Pakistan.

With the Chinese help, Pakistan has slowly moved forward with its plans as Pakistan has inaugurated K-2 and K-3 Nuclear Power Plants in Karachi in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Pakistan and China have also signed an agreement to develop a $4.8 billion, 1,200-megawatt nuclear power plant in Mianwali called Chashma 5 Project. The K-2 and K-3 nuclear power plants are state of the art power plants based on the Chinese ACP-1000 concept which is a Generation-III design based on PWR (Pressurized Water Reactor) which is capable of producing 1100 MW of electricity each. PAEC says that Pakistan has also signed an agreement with the China National Nuclear Corporation to provide lifetime fuel supply for the reactors, specified as 60 years. All of these nuclear power plants being constructed in Pakistan by the Chinese are a part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor which is a flagship of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Pakistan ranks in the top 10 nations affected by climate change yet Pakistan generates more than 60% of its energy from fossil fuels mainly gas followed by oil and coal. Nuclear energy can be the answer to Pakistan’s clean and green energy generation alongside hydel and solar. Pakistan Energy Outlook Report (2021–2030) laid a groundwork for how to increase renewable energy

generation to more than 50% while decreasing fossil fuel energy generation to only 31% by 2030. Nuclear Energy can play a big role in this endeavor of green energy revolution in Pakistan and also contribute in the lessening of Pakistan’s high import bills due to importation of fossil fuels. A typical nuclear power plant generating 1000 MW of energy per year requires 27 tons of uranium per year which costs $3.3 million per year as uranium costs anywhere from $45-55 per pound. Even though the uranium used in nuclear power plants is more expensive, costing around $300-$500 per kilogram due to its enriching process, Pakistan can bypass that by investing in Nuclear Power Fuel Complexes similar to one in Kundian, Mianwali which has been operating after Canada refused to provide uranium and heavy water back in the 1970s. Meanwhile, a barrel of oil costs upwards of $82 per barrel and Pakistan consumed more than 437,000 barrels of oil per day in 2020 which stressed the national exchequer with importation bills of more than $36 million a day. Nuclear energy generation can help reduce Pakistan’s import bills drastically while simultaneously providing green and clean energy as a developing economy needs as much energy as it can generate to foster economic growth.

The correlation between energy consumption and economic prosperity is intertwined and linked, thus if Pakistan desires to be among the largest economies in the world, Pakistan needs to increase its energy production via renewable energy generation, relying on nuclear, hydel and solar. Pakistan is a developing economy and has a rapidly growing population which crossed 240 million in 2023 thus it is projected that Pakistan will need to generate more than 150,000 GWh by 2030 to provide for Domestic, Industrial, Commercial, Agriculture and others (Transport due to the introduction of electric vehicles) energy demands. If the state of Pakistan bets on Nuclear energy generation and postulates around 25% of total energy generation from Nuclear Power by 2040, it will have positive ripples affects in Pakistan’s economic and social structure. The OECD International Energy Agency published in its World Energy Outlook 2020 that says, by generating 25% of global electricity demands by nuclear power, the world can significantly decrease carbon dioxide emissions which will reduce the onset of climate change and improve air quality leading to less medical cases due to adverse effects of non-renewable power generation caused by fossil fuels burning.

Thus Nuclear energy can be utilized by Pakistan to fulfill future requirements of its growing economy and growing population. Nuclear energy and technology can also promote socio- economic and scientific development and as the world is moving towards a carbon neutral reality by 2050, Pakistan can also achieve these carbon-neutral targets by hitching its proverbial wagon to the nuclear energy and technology horse.

