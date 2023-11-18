Entrepreneurial brilliance takes center stage at IBA Karachi’s Global Entrepreneurship Week

KARACHI-The Center for Entrepreneurial Development (CED) at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi in collaboration with Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) Pakistan concluded a spectacular Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), 2023. The activities took place from November 13-16. GEW celebrated activities related to entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic vitality. Dr. Lalarukh Ejaz, Director, Center for Entrepreneurial Development (CED), welcomed participants to an extravaganza that transcended boundaries.

The week commenced with an engaging workshop titled ‘Boosting Entrepreneurship in University Education,’ featuring esteemed trainers, Dr Sanna Ilonen and Joachim Ramström from the University of Turku, Finland. Noteworthy contributions from IBA-CILET also added to the workshop’s success. Day two featured Roman Ermoshin, Director APAC, inDrive, leading a thought-provoking session on ‘Accelerating Change: Leadership’s Role in Technology Adoption and Brand Building.’ The discussions covered the gig economy, social responsibility, continuous IT learning, and the pivotal role of data. An exciting highlight, Iventure, a Student Entrepreneurship Development (SED) initiative by CED, showcased 22 startups during the first two days, adding vibrancy to the event. Day three included engaging panel discussions on government policies, investment readiness, and women empowerment. Executive Director IBA, Dr. S Akbar Zaidi commended CED’s efforts in managing GEW 2023 and highlighted the challenges and opportunities faced by startups. The grand finale, Invent ‘23 which is an IBA-CED startup pitch competition, witnessed fierce competition among the top 10 finalists from Karachi, Hyderabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. Banna Leather, Bigger Brick, and HK Automations emerged as champions, presenting groundbreaking solutions, and winning cash prizes of PKR 500,000, PKR 300,000, and PKR 200,000, respectively.

To conclude the GEW 2023, Dr Ejaz extended a warm closing, emphasizing the entrepreneurial spirit, fostering connections, and paving the way for a future brimming with innovation and success. The journey of Invent marked a pivotal chapter in IBA Karachi’s entrepreneurial legacy, reaffirming the institute’s role as a dynamic force in driving entrepreneurship in Pakistan. This four-day expedition, featuring workshops, masterclasses, and a riveting startup competition, exemplified IBA-CED’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and collaboration. The fervor of GEW 2023 resonated beyond IBA’s borders, leaving an indelible mark on the entrepreneurial landscape.