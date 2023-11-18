Evacuation process from Al-Shifa hospital begins after Israeli army's 1-hour deadline

Muhammad Abu Salmiya, director of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza, announced on Saturday that the evacuation process from the hospital has begun following the Israeli army's one-hour deadline.

"But about 120 patients who are unable to walk will remain in the hospital due to their injuries, while five medical staff will take care of them," Abu Salmiya told Anadolu.

However, he added that Al-Shifa Hospital is coordinating with the UN and that they will be evacuated later once the arrangements are completed.

“30 premature babies are also at the hospital,” the director said, adding that the hospital authorities are “coordinating with Red Cross to get them out at 11:00 local time (0800 GMT).”

Abu Salmiya also noted that “the Israeli army destroyed Al-Shifa Hospital's oxygen stations, water lines, and drug stores.”