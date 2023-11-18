Experts urge youth to plant more saplings

Chitral - Panellists and environmental experts have urged the younger generation to plant more saplings, aiming to protect the planet from global warming and the adverse impacts of climate change, thereby minimizing damages in the event of a natural disaster.

A one-day seminar titled “Youth for A Cooler Planet” was held at a local hotel in Chitral, organized by the Helping Hand.

During the seminar, environmental analyst Hamid Ahmad Mir delivered a presentation on climate change, emphasizing the repercussions caused by smoke, emissions, and carbonyl oxides. He highlighted the presence of thousands of factories in developed countries emitting carbon dioxide and toxic gases. Despite fewer factories in Pakistan and none in Chitral, smoke from foreign factories significantly affects even underdeveloped districts like Chitral.

Experts pointed out that global warming leads to the melting of centuries- old glaciers in Chitral’s mountains, resulting in sudden flash floods causing significant financial and human losses. They emphasized the importance of planting more trees to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change and global warming.

The seminar included panel discussions where experts from various relevant fields addressed participants’ queries. Some participants raised objections regarding the utilization of eight billion rupees from the UNDP for projects aimed at preventing glacier- related disasters in mountainous areas. They criticized the lack of tangible work despite the allocated funds.

Responding to this, Zaheer-ud-din, President of the Chitral Press Club, clarified, “This is partially true. We recently visited Chitral, Dir, and Swat under the GLOF project, witnessing the construction of protective structures like walls, irrigation channels, and community halls to safeguard flood-hit areas.”

Additionally, it was highlighted during the seminar that residents in Chitral often resort to burning wood for cooking and heating in winter, causing smoke and exerting excessive pressure on forests, severely impacting the environment. The government was urged to provide affordable electricity or gas as alternative fuels to alleviate the burden on forests.

Shuja-ul-Haq emphasized that the primary goal of the seminar was to raise awareness, especially among the youth, on how they can contribute to protecting the environment from adverse effects.

The seminar witnessed a significant turnout of both men and women and concluded with a prayer for protecting Pakistan from all forms of evil and natural disasters.