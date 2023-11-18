Faisalabad Police claim two robbers killed in encounter

FAISALABAD - Two robbers were killed in an alleged police shootout in the limits of Nishatabad police on Friday.

The police said that the accused had been identified as Rahman Iqbal son of Muhammad Iqbal, a resident of Bhaiwala, and Sajawal son of Mohin, a resident of Shadab Colony.

Four bandits were robbing people near Khalid Town, Small Estate area, when a team of Dolphin Force reached there. The outlaws opened fire on them which they retaliated. Consequently, two dacoits were killed on the spot while their accomplices managed to escape, the police said and claimed that they were record holders. The police also seized weapons, cell-phones and a motorcycle.