Fazl for collective efforts to form new future for country

PESHAWAR - Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Moulana Fazl-ur-Rehman Friday said that the motherland was created by matchless sacrifices of our forefathers and we should work collectively to give it a new future and identity in Islamic countries. Addressing a public gathering in Wazir Bagh to welcome new entrants, he said that our country was carved out by the sacrifices of our elders and we should work for its progress and prosperity. He said that the country was facing numerous problems including financial disorder, adding all the mess was the result of a conspiracy and ill planning of previous rulers. He said that institutions are being targeted for their efforts to bring improvements and added that countries that were behind were now far ahead. He said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had faced worst during last nine years while merger of FATA had not given anything tangible to tribal people. The JUI chief highlighted the need of bilateral policies for better relations and said that certain foreign forces were against the developing of cordial relations with neighboring Afghanistan.