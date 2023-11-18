First phase of load-shedding free Peshawar completed

Peshawar - The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) has successfully concluded the initial phase of its initiative to make Peshawar free from load-shedding, effectively eradicating electricity theft from 17 high-loss feeders.

A spokesperson announced on Friday that concerted efforts during the first phase targeted high-loss feeders in the Cantt and City areas, resulting in the removal of all illegal connections and direct hooks.

Collaborating with the district administration, police, and FIA, PESCO teams conducted joint operations to combat power pilferage, eliminating 135 direct hooks and detecting 92 tampered meters.

Recoveries from defaulters amounted to Rs. 147 million, with an additional Rs. 14 million in fines imposed on those involved in power theft. Furthermore, based on complaints lodged by PESCO teams, 43 individuals were booked, and 11 were incarcerated.

The spokesperson highlighted PESCO’s comprehensive sixphase plan designed to ensure a load-sheddingfree provincial capital.