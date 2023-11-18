Monday, November 20, 2023
Food Security, Technology Innovation Alliance opened

November 18, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -   The Food Security Education and Technology Innovation Alliance was inaugurated in Chengdu, China, which was initiated by Sichuan Agricultural University (SAU).

A total of 27 universities and institutes from China, Pakistan, Thailand, Bangladesh, Laos, Greece and Argentina joined the alliance.

It aimed at deepening exchanges and cooperation in food security, agricultural science and technology, and education among the countries along the Belt and Road Route. 

It’s learned that sharing educational resources, establishing joint laboratories and setting up international scientific projects in key areas of the agricultural sector are being planned in the alliance, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

