Gaza’s urgent plea

The recent OIC meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, addressed the Israel-Gaza conflict, yet the response was a familiar condemnation lacking substantial action. The Muslim world’s eyes are on the Arab League, hoping for a robust reaction against Israeli aggression. Unfortunately, the leaders of Muslim countries seem reluctant to stand up against the massacre in Gaza, creating frustration and disappointment among the oppressed.
Israel’s continuous war crimes, including targeting aid trucks and vehicles carrying life-saving medicines, reveal a dire need for the international community to intervene. Despite condemnations and meetings, the United Nations and other entities have failed to halt this ongoing tragedy.
The forced eviction of Palestinians from Gaza is escalating, with Israel seemingly aiming for occupation. The international community must acknowledge the Palestinians’ right to defend their land, just as any other nation would. Israel’s illegitimate statehood, established on Palestinian land, raises questions about its actions and the role it plays as an ally of America.
The situation in Gaza is dire, with thousands of Palestinians martyred, including women and children, and tens of thousands injured. Hospitals and medical facilities have been targeted, leaving essential services inaccessible for many. The international community, especially Muslim countries, should take stronger actions, such as boycotting Israeli products, to address this humanitarian crisis.
A month into Israel’s brutal aggression, millions worldwide are protesting, demanding an end to Israeli atrocities. However, the response from the UN, the international community, and Muslim countries remains inadequate. The Israel-Palestine conflict is evolving into a war of civilizations and religions, emphasising the need for decisive global intervention.
It is time for Muslim countries to move beyond mere condemnation statements and actively support the Palestinian cause, showing solidarity with the innocent victims of Gaza. Boycotting Israel and demanding international investigations into the use of weapons of mass destruction are crucial steps that the Muslim Ummah should collectively take.
MUHAMMAD IMRANUL HAQ,
Lahore.