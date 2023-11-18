Gaza’s urgent plea

The recent OIC meeting in Ri­yadh, Saudi Arabia, addressed the Israel-Gaza conflict, yet the re­sponse was a familiar condem­nation lacking substantial action. The Muslim world’s eyes are on the Arab League, hoping for a ro­bust reaction against Israeli ag­gression. Unfortunately, the lead­ers of Muslim countries seem reluctant to stand up against the massacre in Gaza, creating frustra­tion and disappointment among the oppressed.

Israel’s continuous war crimes, including targeting aid trucks and vehicles carrying life-saving medi­cines, reveal a dire need for the in­ternational community to inter­vene. Despite condemnations and meetings, the United Nations and other entities have failed to halt this ongoing tragedy.

The forced eviction of Palestin­ians from Gaza is escalating, with Israel seemingly aiming for oc­cupation. The international com­munity must acknowledge the Palestinians’ right to defend their land, just as any other nation would. Israel’s illegitimate state­hood, established on Palestinian land, raises questions about its actions and the role it plays as an ally of America.

The situation in Gaza is dire, with thousands of Palestinians martyred, including women and children, and tens of thousands injured. Hospitals and medi­cal facilities have been targeted, leaving essential services inac­cessible for many. The interna­tional community, especially Muslim countries, should take stronger actions, such as boycot­ting Israeli products, to address this humanitarian crisis.

A month into Israel’s brutal ag­gression, millions worldwide are protesting, demanding an end to Israeli atrocities. However, the response from the UN, the inter­national community, and Muslim countries remains inadequate. The Israel-Palestine conflict is evolving into a war of civiliza­tions and religions, emphasising the need for decisive global in­tervention.

It is time for Muslim countries to move beyond mere condemna­tion statements and actively sup­port the Palestinian cause, show­ing solidarity with the innocent victims of Gaza. Boycotting Israel and demanding international in­vestigations into the use of weap­ons of mass destruction are cru­cial steps that the Muslim Ummah should collectively take.

MUHAMMAD IMRANUL HAQ,

Lahore.