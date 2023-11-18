Saturday, November 18, 2023
GCWU VC directed to probe into former registrar appointment

Our Staff Reporter
November 18, 2023
SIALKOT  -  The Higher Education Department (HED) has issued orders to the Government College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot Vice Chancellor (VC) to investigate the appointment of the former registrar. As per the notification, the VC of the university has been directed to conduct a complete investigation into the process of appointment of Atiya Almas as registrar and to bring forth the facts through a transparent investigation as to whether she had the required education and experience to be appointed as registrar. If the appointment of Atiya Almas as registrar is found to be invalid on legal grounds, then full details of the selection committee members who approved the appointment of Atiya Almas as registrar should be provided, it was directed.

