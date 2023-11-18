Gold rate up by Rs2,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,200 and was sold at Rs216,500 on Friday as compared to its sale at Rs214,300 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,886 to Rs185,614 from Rs183,728 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs170,146 from Rs168,417, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change in prices are were sold at Rs.2,550 and 2,186.21 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $20 to $2006 from $1986, the Association reported.