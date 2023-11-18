Saturday, November 18, 2023
Government releases anti-smog drive report

Our Staff Reporter
November 18, 2023
LAHORE  -   The district administration on Friday released a 15-day report of operations to curb the deteriorating situation of the smog in Lahore. According to the report, more than 300 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against civilians for smog-related violations. The report claimed that the individuals found engaged in burning garbage outdoors faced penalties of more than Rs 1.2 million. The district administration in its report claimed to arrest at least 21 individuals who were allegedly found guilty of burning waste in huge quantities near the Masri Shah area of Lahore, while three citizens were arrested in the same case near the Johar town area. In its report, the district administration advised the citizens of Lahore to avoid burning urban garbage to assist the administration combating smog. Earlier to this, to control smog, the Punjab government has imposed Section- 144 and health emergencies in the Lahore division. The decision was taken after the air quality in the provincial capital and surrounding areas had worsened in the last few days. According to the notification, section 144 was imposed in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib districts. “Educational institutions, government and private offices, cinemas, parks and restaurants would remain closed during environmental and health emergencies while markets would remain shut on Saturday,” the notification stated. However, marriage halls, bakeries, pharmacies, public transport and construction activities would not be halted.

Our Staff Reporter

