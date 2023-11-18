Govt urged to deal with repatriation of illegal Afghan immigrants ‘carefully’

ISLAMABAD - Experts at a consultation urged the caretaker federal government to deal with the issue of repatriation of illegal Afghan immigrants ‘carefully’ as such people are susceptible to radicalisation due to almost no opportunities of livelihoods in neighbouring Afghanistan.

They warned that Pakistan needed a long-term political strategy by revisiting its entire Afghan policy that should be led by an elected civilian set-up, otherwise the country faces the threat of another conflict like ‘war on terrorism.’

Academics, politicians, retired military officers, journalists, and experts on Afghan affairs, from Pakistan and Afghanistan, expressed these views at a consultation on ‘Afghan peace and reconciliation: Pakistan’s interests and policy options.’

The consultation was the 10th one in a series of discussions organised by Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad- based research and advocacy think tank, on the Afghan peace process. The main theme of the consultation included ‘Rising terrorism threat from TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan), IS-K (Islamic State Khorasan) and other groups’ and ‘Emerging Pak-Afghan ties: dynamics and projections.’

Former lawmaker and political activist Mohsin Dawar speaking in the consultation lamented that the present caretaker setup could not make a mechanism for smooth repatriation of illegal Afghan immigrants. He warned that such people would serve as a “raw material for radicalisation and war” after returning to Afghanistan as the war-torn country was unable to provide livelihoods to such a large number of people.

He underlined that Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan would deteriorate further the way Afghan immigrants have been expelled “abruptly” and issues of trade between the two countries were cropping up every day.

Dawar went on to say that there was no input of real stakeholders of Pakistan in the formulation of its Afghan policy. “Pakistan should have clarity in its policy for Afghanistan and to end terrorism in the country, in a real sense,” he added.

Associate Professor of International Relations at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Dr Rizwana Karim Abbasi said that Pakistan’s repatriation policy would create a lot of mistrust between Islamabad and Kabul. “Pakistan should make a clear-cut policy about Afghanistan by bringing on board all stakeholders,” she viewed.

Former National Security Advisor Lt Gen (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua, talking about the issue of cross-border terrorism in Pakistan, said that the problem of banned TTP was a remnant of Afghan conflict. “Unfortunately, Pakistan has no strategy to deal with an enemy that operates from another sovereign country,” he said. He further said that Pakistan should have to resolve the matter by engaging with the Taliban government in Kabul.

Janjua concluded that Pakistan was apparently “living in an old framework and needed a new policy towards Afghanistan.”

Former defence secretary Lt Gen (Retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi argued that Pakistan should first set its own house in order. “We would have to strengthen our inner front,” he said. He further said that the policy of confusion would not work anymore. “The legitimate representatives of Pakistan should decide the country’s foreign policy,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s policy towards Afghanistan and other regional countries should be led by its elected representatives of the public.

Political analyst and expert on regional affairs Afrasiab Khattak underscored that Afghan Taliban couldn’t bring peace in their own country because they were an armed militia. He added that peace in Afghanistan was only linked with “national reconciliation.”

Ex-Senator Khattak endorsed other experts by saying that Pakistan needed to correct its decision- making mechanisms and make a new “inclusive” Afghan policy by changing entirely the previous one. “Islamabad should re-establish its relations with Kabul, otherwise we are facing the threat of another conflict,” he cautioned.

President International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA) Muhammad Israr Madani said it appeared that the caretaker government was not well prepared for the “smooth” repatriation of immigrants.

Former Deputy Speaker of the Lower House of Afghan Parliament Amanullah Paiman remarked that Afghan Taliban would not compromise on their ideology as they were “inflexible.” He suggested that Pakistan should look for other options to engage with Afghan people. He also expressed his concerns over women rights’ violations in Afghanistan and urged Pakistan to help them in this regard

Earlier, Director PIPS Muhammad Amir Rana in his introductory remarks said that the purpose of the discussion was to review Pak-Afghan relations in the wake of on-going repatriation of illegal immigrants and recent upsurge in terrorism incidents in Pakistan.