Saturday, November 18, 2023
Hesco CEO vows to intensify power-theft drive

APP
November 18, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), Bashir Ahmed, has directed further intensification of the campaign against electricity theft.
According to a Hesco spokesperson, during a meeting of HESCO officers, the Chief of HESCO clearly instructed that the ongoing campaign against electricity thieves should be expedited with the help of the police. He said eliminating electricity theft is our top priority and emphasised that the public is respectable to us, and we will provide electricity under user-friendly services. He directed Hesco officers to continue their efforts for the betterment and progress of the company by working as a team. On this occasion, Hesco officials participated in the meeting and reaffirmed their commitment to making the campaign against electricity theft more effective.

