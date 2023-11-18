Saturday, November 18, 2023
IESCO catches 868 power pilferers: CEO 

APP
November 18, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has caught 868 power pilferers in November so far besides recovery of over Rs 640 million from running and dead defaulters during the ongoing anti-power theft drive.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Muhammad Amjad said that the IESCO teams checked 66,740 meters and caught 868 power thieves. He said 39 FIRs were also registered while seven power pilferers were also arrested. The anti-power theft drive would continue till the complete elimination of the power pilferage, he said. He said the local administration and police were fully cooperating with the company.

APP

