Islamabad police arrest 21 outlaws

Islamabad-The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 21 outlaws including two professional baggers from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer said on Friday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions the Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Asif Yousaf and recovered 10 liters of alcohol from his possession. The Golra police team arrested an accused namely Awais Ahmed and recovered 210 gram heroin from his possession. The Industrial Area police team arrested two accused namely Aafaq and Yasir Ullah and recovered one 30 bore pistol and one dagger from their possession.

Likewise, the Shams Colony police team arrested three accused namely Shahzad, Syed Ishfaq and Tayab and recovered 1580 gram hashish from their possession. The Noon police team arrested an accused namely Zewar Khan and recovered 525 gram hashish from his possession. Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Zeeshan Haider and recovered 146 gram heroin from his possession. The Sihala police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Waqas and Nabeel and recovered two pistols from their possession. Similarly, the Phulgran police team arrested three accused namely Ahmed Hassan, Muhammad Waris and Muhammad Munir involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders. The Bhara Kahu Police team arrested an accused namely Tasawar Mahmood and recovered one iron punch from his possession. The Nilore police team arrested three accused namely Waqar Ahmed, Mohsin Ali and Ehsan involved in illegally selling petrol.

The Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Alam Tariq and recovered 250 gram heroin from his possession Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the ongoing crackdown against professional beggars, the Islamabad Capital Police arrested two professional baggers and registered cases against them under the beggar act. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements.

“Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.