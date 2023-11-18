Saturday, November 18, 2023
JUI-F leader assures to raise AWKUM employees’ problems

Our Staff Reporter
November 18, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  A meeting was held between the All Employees Staff Association and the JUI-F general secretary for Mardan Maulana Amanat Shah Haqqani at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM).

In the discussion, issues such as the transfer of 350 employees, demotions in the scales of seven employees, budget increments, non-provision of DRA allowance, non-existence of the service structure, and 100% increase in fees for students were brought to light.

Amanat Shah Haqqani assured the delegation from the All Employees Staff Association of Abdul Wali Khan University that he would soon meet with the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the meeting, he would address the concerns and reservations of university employees, standing shoulder to shoulder with them to advocate for their legitimate rights.

He also condemned the unlawful actions against university employees by the VC Zahoorul Haq and expressed concern about the 110% increase in fees.

Chairman of the All Employees Staff Association Mazamil Khan, along with President Adnan Saeed, Senior Vice President Jawad Sanger, General Secretary Inam Afridi, Focal Person Umer Ali Shah, Media Secretary Ali Khan, Vice President Abid Ali, and other members thanked Haqqani for his support.

Our Staff Reporter

