Saturday, November 18, 2023
Karachi police nab 2 suspects robbing in guise of law enforcers

Agencies
November 18, 2023
KARACHI-Karachi police arrested two accused criminals from Surjani Town, who reportedly robbed people in the guise of police officials in the metropolis on Friday.
As per Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mehroz Ali’s statement, the arrested individuals allegedly belonged to a six-member robber gang, that robbed the people in the guise of police officers late at night.
During the investigation, the arrested individuals, identified as Arbaz and Junaid, confessed to being involved in robbing several houses in the metropolis.
The accused used to enter the houses at 4 am late in the night, tied up the family members, and left after looting the valuables from the house.
During the raid the police arrested the two suspects, leading to the recovery of a pistol, mobile phone, jewelry, stolen LCD, DVR, cash, and other valuables from their possession.
SSP further stated that a total of nine cases have been registered against the arrested criminals in Surjani town police station.

