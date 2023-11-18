Khadija Shah detained for 30 days under MPO soon after bail approval

LAHORE - The Lahore deputy commissioner has ordered the detention of fashion designer Khadija Shah for a period of another 30 days under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance, citing the need to maintain “law and order in the provincial capital,” it emerged on Friday. DC Rafia Haider issued the order after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted post-arrest bail to Shah yesterday in the fourth and, thus far, final case linked to the May 9 riots filed against her. The decision to detain Shah was taken on Nov 15. Shah’s legal situation stems from her arrest during the nationwide unrest on May 9, triggered by the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. The ensuing protests turned violent and included attacks on military and state installations. On the same day, Shah shared videos on her social media accounts, showcasing her involvement in the PTI protest outside the Jinnah House, the residence of the Lahore corps commander. Subsequently, numerous protesters were detained, and Shah faced multiple charges for her alleged role in vandalism and attacks on security installations. Shah had voluntarily turned herself in to the police on May 23 after her name was associated with the May 9 riots, leading to her arrest on the same day. The designer is implicated in four cases connected to the events of May 9. Subsequently, she secured bail in all cases, with the most recent granted in the fourth case on Nov 15. After Shah was granted bail on Wednesday, a meeting of the “District Intelligence Committee” was held the very same day where the issue was discussed in detail, according to the Lahore DC’s order. The order said the members of committee “endorsed the evidence/material provided by the police department and unanimously recommended that her detention order should be issued to maintain law and order situation in the city”.