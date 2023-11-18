Saturday, November 18, 2023
Kidnapped head constable found dead in Lakki

November 18, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   A police head constable who was kidnapped from the Land Ahmad Khel area of Lakki Marwat district was found killed by terrorists on Friday.

Police stated that Head Constable Farman Uddin had gone to the Land Ahmad Khel area to meet his friend the other day and was abducted by unknown terrorists on his way back home.

They confirmed that the dead body of the Head Constable, bearing bullet marks, was discovered in the same area today. The martyred head constable was a part of the Frontier Reserve Police (FRP). A case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated.

