KP CM visits BKMCH, Swabi Police Command, Control Room

SWABI - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister, Justice (Retd), Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, visited Bacha Khan Medical Complex Hospital (BKMCH), Shah Mansoor Swabi, and the Command and Control Room at Swabi Police Station on Friday.

The caretaker CM toured various hospital sections, including the outpatient department, emergency, intensive care unit, laboratory, and wards. He interacted with patients, inquiring about their problems and issues.

He received a briefing about the facilities provided and ongoing development work in the hospital. Furthermore, he directed the hospital administration to enhance healthcare service delivery for better facilitation of the people.

The CM also inspected the Command and Control Room at Swabi Police Station, reviewing its various sections, including the reporting office and record room. He was briefed by District Police Officer Haroon Rashid about the command room’s operations and effective policing. He praised the installation of CCTV cameras and steps taken by the police to control the crime rate. Additionally, he instructed measures to maintain law and order in the area.