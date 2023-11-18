Saturday, November 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP CM visits BKMCH, Swabi Police Command, Control Room

APP
November 18, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

SWABI   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister, Justice (Retd), Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, visited Bacha Khan Medical Complex Hospital (BKMCH), Shah Mansoor Swabi, and the Command and Control Room at Swabi Police Station on Friday.

The caretaker CM toured various hospital sections, including the outpatient department, emergency, intensive care unit, laboratory, and wards. He interacted with patients, inquiring about their problems and issues.

He received a briefing about the facilities provided and ongoing development work in the hospital. Furthermore, he directed the hospital administration to enhance healthcare service delivery for better facilitation of the people. 

The CM also inspected the Command and Control Room at Swabi Police Station, reviewing its various sections, including the reporting office and record room. He was briefed by District Police Officer Haroon Rashid about the command room’s operations and effective policing. He praised the installation of CCTV cameras and steps taken by the police to control the crime rate. Additionally, he instructed measures to maintain law and order in the area.

WSSCA chief takes action to address water issues

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1700206766.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023