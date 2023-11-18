KP IGP emphasises youth’s role in preventing terrorism

Abbottabad - The Inspector General (IG) of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Ahsan Gandapur, emphasized the pivotal role of youth in preventing terrorism and preserving peace in the province.

Specifically highlighting districts such as Lakki Marwat, Tank, and Dera Ismail Khan as vulnerable to terrorism, he disclosed the discovery of ISIS networks in multiple areas, including Peshawar.

IGP Ijaz Ahsan Gandapur conveyed these sentiments to the media following the inauguration of the new Counter-Terrorism Department headquarters in Hazara Division. The construction, valued at 173.66 million rupees, signifies a significant step in reinforcing security initiatives.

He underscored the relentless efforts of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in curbing terrorist activities. Successful anti-terrorism operations bear testimony to the unwavering commitment of the police force. Furthermore, preparations are underway to ensure security during upcoming elections.

The IG stressed the active participation of the youth in establishing and maintaining peace. Noting effective control over terrorism-related incidents in the province, he emphasized the critical role played by the younger generation.

In a bid to strengthen counter- terrorism measures, the capabilities of the Counter-Terrorism Department have been augmented, expanding its jurisdiction to additional districts.

Currently, 15 regions of the CTD are operational, effectively addressing incidents in districts like Malakand, Bajaur, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, and Mardan, as mentioned by the IG. IGP Gandapur highlighted

advancements in intelligence- gathering operations, integrating new sources and personnel. Noteworthy initiatives include providing financial assistance to individuals renouncing terrorism. Additionally, a substantial number of approximately 217,000 illegal immigrants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been repatriated to Afghanistan, constituting 80 per cent of the total.

The IG of KPK disclosed the activation of a specialized security unit, comprising officers with SSP or DSP ranks, dedicated to each project associated with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Security measures, such as installing cameras in 13 sensitive locations, aim to fortify overall security.

Emphasizing the role of modern policing technology, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police are incorporating global best practices to combat crimes effectively. The IG reiterated the commitment to apprehend individuals involved in various incidents, regardless of their social status, showcasing an unwavering determination to continue efforts without faltering.