LWMC enforcement teams raid factories

LAHORE - In the continuation of the Lahore Waste Management Company’s anti-smog drive, more than 300 FIRs have been registered against those involved in burning waste and contributing to smog. Additionally, 630 challans, totaling fines exceeding 1.2 million rupees, have been issued for offenses related to burning waste in the last 15 days. These stats related to LWMC’s recent operations against elements causing smogwere have been disclosed in a departmental report released over the operation perforned by the enforcement wing of LWMC in thepast 15 days. The enforcement Wingof LWMC vows to actively engaged in the city to combat elements contributing to smog. CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din stated that actions are being taken under the Local Government Act and Section 188 for smog control. Yesterday, accompanying law enforcement agencies, LWMC Enforcement Wing conducted a raid on a significant scale at a factory in Misri Shah involved in large-scale waste burning. In this operation, 21 individuals were apprehended for the offense of burning waste. Simultaneously, in Johar Town, 3 individuals were arrested for setting waste on fire. LWMC spokesperson, Umar Chaudhry, conveyed that efforts are underway to curb elements contributing to smog actively. Chaudhry further emphasized that a relentless series of actions will continue against those setting waste on fire. CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din urged citizens to refrain from burning waste and advised reporting individuals engaged in such activities to the helpline at 1139. LWMC Enforcement teams are operational across the city in all three shifts. Residents are urged to cooperate with LWMC and abstain from burning waste. CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din concluded by stating that LWMC Enforcement teams are dynamically active in all shifts throughout the city.