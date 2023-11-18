Master Paints and Remounts score easy wins in Patrons Aibak Polo Cup

LAHORE-Master Paints and Remounts asserted their dominance with commanding victories over their opponents during the Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup 2023 matches here at Lahore Polo Club grounds on Friday.

The opening match of the day showcased Master Paints’ skillful play as they outpaced FG/Din Polo by 9-6. The standout performance came from Iranian player Amirreza Behboundi, who showcased excellent polo skills, contributing impressive six goals to secure victory for Master Paints. Teammates Agha Musa Ali Khan and Chaudhry Hayat added two and one goals, respectively. On the opposing side, Juan Cruz Greguol led the scoring for FG/Din Polo with four goals, while Mian Abbas Mukhtar converted a brace.

In the second match, Team Remounts dominated the field with a commendable 10-6 victory against Team Barry’s. The hero of the day for Remounts was Abelenda, who not only displayed outstanding polo skills but also contributed four crucial goals to his team’s triumph. Omar Asjad Malhi hammered a hat-trick and Swr. Mohammad Naeem scored a goal for Remounts. Raja Jalal Arslan played well for Team Barry’s, contributing three goals, while Maissam Haider and Nafees Barry converted two and one goal, respectively.

Both matches drew enthusiastic spectators, including Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee members, players, and their families, all of whom enjoyed the thrilling displays of skill and sportsmanship at the Lahore Polo Club grounds.