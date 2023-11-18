NAB to quiz Imran in jail in £190m case

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was granted a four-day permission on Friday to interrogate former premier Imran Khan inside Adiala jail in the £190 million settlement case. The jail witnessed yet another flurry of activity as Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, Sardar Latif Khosa, the National Accountability Bureau’s team, and accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir, converged for the in-prison proceedings in the £190 million pound case against the ex-premier and his wife Bushra.

During the hearing on Friday, the accountability court also granted Bushra Bibi interim bail in the case till November 21 after NAB’s investigation officer informed that the chairman had not issued arrest warrants against her. However, the court directed the NAB official to clarify the matter of arrest warrants against the PTI chief’s wife. The hearing was adjourned till November 21.

CYPHER CASE HEARING

Separately, proceedings in the cypher case were adjourned without any development in light of the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) stay, granted earlier this week. Judge Special Court Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain adjourned the hearing till November 21. Chairman PTI’s wife, his sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan also attended the hearing. Imran’s co-accused, former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s, wife Mehreen Qureshi, and daughter Mehrabano Qureshi also attended the hearing at Adiala jail. FIA Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbasi Naqvi, addressing the media outside the jail, revealed that the court’s decision came following the IHC’s order.