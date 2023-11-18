Saturday, November 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

NAB to quiz Imran in jail in £190m case

NAB to quiz Imran in jail in £190m case
Monitoring Desk
November 18, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was granted a four-day permission on Friday to interrogate former premier Imran Khan inside Adiala jail in the £190 million settlement case. The jail witnessed yet another flurry of activity as Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, Sardar Latif Khosa, the National Accountability Bureau’s team, and accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir, converged for the in-prison proceedings in the £190 million pound case against the ex-premier and his wife Bushra.

During the hearing on Friday, the accountability court also granted Bushra Bibi interim bail in the case till November 21 after NAB’s investigation officer informed that the chairman had not issued arrest warrants against her. However, the court directed the NAB official to clarify the matter of arrest warrants against the PTI chief’s wife. The hearing was adjourned till November 21.

1,632 underage drivers booked in four days

CYPHER CASE HEARING

Separately, proceedings in the cypher case were adjourned without any development in light of the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) stay, granted earlier this week. Judge Special Court Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain adjourned the hearing till November 21. Chairman PTI’s wife, his sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan also attended the hearing. Imran’s co-accused, former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s, wife Mehreen Qureshi, and daughter Mehrabano Qureshi also attended the hearing at Adiala jail. FIA Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbasi Naqvi, addressing the media outside the jail, revealed that the court’s decision came following the IHC’s order.

Tags:

Monitoring Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1700260579.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023