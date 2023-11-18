Naqvi reviews law, order in Punjab

Lahore - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviewed law and order in the province in a meeting at his office on Friday.

The Inspector General of Police delivered a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing operation targeting illegal aliens. Responding to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s explicit directives, the crackdown against illegal foreigners in Punjab has been intensified, leading to the repatriation of 15,533 individuals so far. CM Naqvi, adamant on an effective crackdown against those harbouring illegal foreigners, stressed unequivocally that no exemptions would be granted to facilitators of illegally resident aliens.

Expressing displeasure over the non-arrest of certain miscreants implicated in the May 9 incidents, the Chief Minister issued a resolute directive to expedite the apprehension of fugitive suspects connected to those events. He underscored the imperative to ensure the safety and security of the province’s residents, directing all necessary measures.

Naqvi orders crackdown on underage drivers

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has issued a directive to launch a crackdown on underage drivers operating vehicles and motorcycles without a licence throughout Punjab.

Emphasising the need for swift action, he said that measures should be taken against such drivers to resolve the issue once and for all.

The Inspector General of Police, CCPO Lahore, and all RPOs were given instructions by CM Mohsin Naqvi to carry out the crackdown. He specified that vehicles and motorcycles driven by underage drivers should be intercepted, with a daily report of actions taken to be submitted from all regions, including Lahore.

Naqvi underscored the inherent dangers posed by young drivers not only to themselves but also to others on the road. He appealed to parents, urging them not to allow young children to drive vehicles or motorcycles.

CM inspects work at Bedian Road underpass project

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a thorough inspection of the construction work at the side roads of Bedian Road underpass Friday morning. Lahore commissioner/ LDA director general and contractor briefed the CM about the work. Naqvi ordered for completion of the task in 10 days and stressed importance of tree plantation and landscaping along green-belts.