Nepra to consider KE petition for grant of electric power distribution, supplier license

ISLAMABAD-National Electric Power Regulatory Authority will consider the K-Electric petition for grant of electric power distribution and supplier license, as the provisional renewal in license granted by Nepra for six months is due to expire on January 20,2024, as stakeholders have opposed the grant of license solely to one company.

The authority is considering the application(s) of KEL for the grant of distribution and supplier licence(s) for its distribution facilities located in the entire metropolitan city of Karachi and Balochistan and has decided to hold a public hearing on November 28, 2023, said Nepra.

It is noteworthy that on July 20, 2023, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had allowed renewal on provisional basis of six months in the term of distribution licence of K-Electric Limited (KEL), with the condition that the company shall not have any exclusivity for the provision of distribution and/or electric power supply services. NEPRA had granted on July 21, 2003 distribution licence to KEL for the term of 20 years which was expired on July 20, 2023. In response to Nepra notice, the authority received comments from different stakeholders raising various observations/objections to the applications of KEL for the grant of licences. In response to KE petition for renewal/extension of KE distribution and electric power supply license, submitted with Nepra, stakeholders have submitted there comments. According to All City Tajir Ittehad Association: “We firmly believe that the license granted to KE should not be solely granted to KE. License must need to be granted to minimum 20 companies.”

The Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan(ABAD) representing 1400 construction companies from Pakistan said that the citizens of Karachi have suffered due to inefficiency and poor performance of KE since long. ABAD has opposed any further extension to KE and said that new and well organized and reputed distribution companies should be allowed to operate in city. This will create healthy competition in the market and definitely will be beneficial for the consumers and will also force KE to improve its performance, ABAD argued.

“We hope that NEPRA will not allow further extension to KE rather will issue more distribution licences to other companies to facilitate the consumers with more incentives in terms of services and energy charges, ABAD added.

Karachi Electric Supply Company Labour Union (CBA) in its comments said that at the time of taking over the administrative control of KE, it was committed that investment would be brought from abroad and best services would be provided to the customers in Karachi, and many other promises were made. “It is highly astonishing that none of the commitments have been honoured by KE. No investment was arranged from abroad, tariff could not be capped as promised and no remarkable increase was ever noted with regard to increase in generation capacity and the needs are being met by taking about 1000MW from NTDC/WAPDA system on daily basis. Most of the industry is closed because of the non-compliance of the commitments made by the company. Distribution network has not been improved. The management has made retrenchment at a large scale and more than 10000 trained/expert employees are sacked in the name of retrenchment. The subsidy from the government of Pakistan is continuing and has been increased from 5 billion to over 100 billion. In the light of the above it is strongly hoped that NEPRA will not favor the renewal of contract with KE,” it said.

Lasbela Industrial Estates Development Authority in its comments said that Distribution License No.24/DL/2019 was granted to this Authority (LIEDA) for distribution of electricity within the authorized jurisdiction, however, KE had filed appeal in NEPRA Tribunal, Islamabad and subsequently filed case in High Court of Sindh, Karachi because of non-constitution of NEPRA Tribunal against grant of this license claiming that the area for which Disco license was granted to LIEDA falls within the licensed territory of KE despite the fact that the then KESC (now KE) had itself surrendered the distribution network to LIEDA in mid 80s owing to their incapability to handle the industrial zone in Hub, Lasbela District. The KE has deliberately gone in to litigation due to which the Disco license of this authority is still kept it stay since its issuance.

“Since LIEDA is a valid DISCO license holder as referred above for distribution of electricity within territorial limits allowed by NEPRA therefore it is requested that the territorial limits allowed to LIEDA for distribution of electricity may please be deleted from the license of KE while considering the extension of KE disco license for a new term” it said. Pakistan Civic Society also opposed extension in KE license. Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) also received 31 complaints against KE which have been forwarded to Nepra. All the complaints are forwarded to NEPRA for disposal under their Dispute Resolution Mechanism on merit. The Energy Department Balochistan, Petroleum Division and some individual industrialists supported the renewal/extension of KE’s license.Nepra has framed several issues for the hearing, which included the following questions.

Whether KEL fulfills the eligibility criteria under the relevant rules? What has been the performance/efficiency of the KEL in terms of KPI(s) prescribed in the relevant Performance Standards to justify grant of Distribution and Supply Licence(s)?

Has KEL achieved the goals of privatization as per the original spirit upon which it was privatized? What is the difference particularly with respect to customer satisfaction in pre & post privatization of KEL?

How much IT infrastructure has been deployed during the previous term of licence for service delivery to the consumers? What are future plans of KEL to modernize its distribution infrastructure and to improve its service delivery?

What efforts has KEL made to minimize its environmental impact, reduce emissions, and promote sustainable practices?

What strategies has KEL adopted to enhance the reliability of its power supply and reduce instances of interruptions and loadshedding? How does it plan to mitigate the impact of extreme weather conditions on its distribution network?

How KEL is ensuring the resilience of its distribution grid against natural disasters and cyber threats? Are there cyber security measures in place to protect the distribution network and consumer data?

What training and development programs are in place to enhance the skills and capacity building of workforce of KEL?

What is total load demand of KEL? How the said demand is being managed?

How does KEL plan to accommodate the growing energy demand in its area?

There are complaints against KEL pertaining to breakdowns, safety, over and unjustified billing, loadshedding and higher electricity tariffs, etc. What efforts/measures/steps have been taken to mitigate such issues?

What are plans for increasing the share of RE to ensure affordable and sustainable energy mix?

What is the arrangement of KEL the NTDC regarding purchase of power and what is its future demand from NTDC?

What is policy of the KEL regarding electrification of housing colonies/schemes, industrial estates and plazas etc.? Should the said entities be allowed electrification at their own cost or KEL will be willing to electrify at its own?