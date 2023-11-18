Saturday, November 18, 2023
Overcharging will not be tolerated in price of flour, pulses, vegetables: Commissioner

SUKKUR-Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Samiuddin Siddiqui has said that due to the effective price control mechanism and the measures taken by the government, prices of essential items have stabilised to some extent. He said that overcharging of even a single penny will not be tolerated in the price of flour, pulses, vegetables, and other eatables.
While presiding over a meeting to review Price control in the district, at his office here on Friday, the divisional commissioner directed that special attention be paid to maintaining a balance between supply and demand of essential items as well as stability of the prices and no effort be spared in the provision of high-quality food items to the masses at fixed rates.
He said that heads of concerned departments will also be accountable in this regard. He said that he will personally preside over the meeting of the District Price Control Committee for monitoring the prices of essential commodities and their supply and demand on daily basis.

