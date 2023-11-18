Pakistan, Russia discuss terror threats, Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Russia yesterday discussed terror threats, Afghanistan and other issues. The two sides agreed to strengthen collaborative efforts to effectively combat terrorism, underscoring the mutual benefits of such cooperation, the Foreign Office said. “The two sides discussed the various forms of radicalization, the spread of terrorist ideologies, and the misuse of information and communication technologies for terrorist purposes,” reads the FO statement. Ambassador Syed Haider Shah, Additional Foreign Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, and Ambassador Sergey Vershinin, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation co-chaired the 10th meeting of the Pakistan-Russia Joint Working Group on ‘Combating International Terrorism and Other Challenges to Security’ held The two sides resolved to work together in combating the financing of terrorism and in other key areas of counter-terrorism.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both Pakistan and Russia to continue their cooperation in the fight against terrorism. They recognized the importance of their partnership in maintaining regional and global security. The two sides discussed at length the global and regional terrorist threats, with a particular focus on the situations in Afghanistan, Central and South Asia, and North Africa. The dialogue underscored the complexity of the terrorism landscape and the need for continued vigilance. Both sides outlined their respective national strategies and measures in combating terrorism. Pakistan and Russia shared their experiences and best practices, highlighting the importance of national efforts in the broader fight against terrorism.