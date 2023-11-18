Saturday, November 18, 2023
Pakistan’s economic struggles

November 18, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Pakistan faces economic chal­lenges, marked by a meager growth rate of 29.6% and a high 8% unemployment rate. Political instability and mismanagement have triggered crises in vital sec­tors like agriculture and indus­try, leaving many jobless and struggling. External factors, such as natural disasters and glob­al conflicts like the Ukraine war, have inflicted over 30 billion dol­lars in damages.

Rampant inflation pervades the nation, posing a significant threat to economic stability. To reverse this trend, Pakistan must prioritize agriculture and indus­try, fostering collaboration with neighboring countries for export opportunities. Without immedi­ate action and international co­operation, the country’s econom­ic future is at stake.

SADIA M. IQBAL,

Hirronk.

