Pakistan’s economic struggles

Pakistan faces economic challenges, marked by a meager growth rate of 29.6% and a high 8% unemployment rate. Political instability and mismanagement have triggered crises in vital sectors like agriculture and industry, leaving many jobless and struggling. External factors, such as natural disasters and global conflicts like the Ukraine war, have inflicted over 30 billion dollars in damages.
Rampant inflation pervades the nation, posing a significant threat to economic stability. To reverse this trend, Pakistan must prioritize agriculture and industry, fostering collaboration with neighboring countries for export opportunities. Without immediate action and international cooperation, the country’s economic future is at stake.
SADIA M. IQBAL,
Hirronk.