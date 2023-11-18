Passing out parade of lower class course held at Police Lines

RAWALPINDI - The passing out parade of lower class course was held here on Friday at Police Lines Headquarters while 332 trainees from Gujranwala, Attock and Rawalpindi passed the examination of four months course. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali attended the Passing Out Parade as Chief Guest.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema and senior officers of security agencies also participated in the passing out ceremony.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, SSP Patrolling Mohammad Bin Ashraf, SSP Bilal Iftikhar, Principal PTS Rawat, SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar and other senior police officers also participated. 332 officials including five lady police officers completed the training at Police Lines Headquarters Rawalpindi. The trainees were given practical field training, quarter combat and tactical raids training along with academic courses.

A total of 50 percent of the officers passed the exam with A+ while 45 percent with A grade. The final exams were held at the Police College, Sihala. Five out of six prominent positions in the course were obtained by Rawalpindi Police. Constable Waqas Mehmood of Rawalpindi secured overall first position and first position in syllabus exams. Constable Arfat Zahid secured overall third position. Constable Ibrahim Akhtar stood at the first position in the parade. Constable Rizwan Shaukat secured the first position in the firing test.

The RPO congratulated all the successful trainees and their families and also awarded certificates and prizes to the trainees who secured the positions.

According to the vision of IG Punjab, the process of promotion of the officers is going on, the RPO informed.

Training courses are also a continuation of the development process, he said.

The RPO said, “You all have to work with more responsibility, hard work and dedication.”

Syed Khurram Ali said, Rawalpindi CPO and Police deserve appreciation for conducting the best training course.

The CPO presented a commemorative shield to the RPO, Syed Khurram Ali.