“Courage is being scared to death...

and saddling up anyway.”

–John Wayne

The Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, an iconic event in Wild West lore, unfolded on October 26, 1881, in Tombstone, Arizona Territory. The confrontation pitted lawmen Wyatt Earp, his brothers Virgil and Morgan, along with Doc Holliday, against a group of outlaws led by the Clanton and McLaury brothers. Lasting about 30 seconds, the intense shootout resulted in three deaths and multiple injuries. This clash symbolised tensions between law enforcement and outlaw elements in the frontier. While controversial and mythologised, the gunfight’s legacy endures in American history, representing the romanticised image of the Old West and its notions of justice and frontier life.