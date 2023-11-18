PCB accepts Malik’s petition, rejects Numan Butt RCA Sialkot’s candidature 

LAHORE - Paki­stan Cricket Board (PCB) has rejected candidature of Muhammad Numan Butt as President Sialkot Region Cricket Association (RCA) after his rival candidate Zul­fiqar Malik had objected to former’s candidate for the forthcoming elections of the Sialkot RCA. Muhammad Ar­shad Ali, PCB Deputy Elec­tion Commissioner, in a de­tailed order late Thursday had informed both Numan Butt, candidate for Presi­dent RCA Sialkot as well as Zulfiqar Malik about deci­sion on the objection peti­tion filed by the latter. In his order, the PCB Deputy EC said the objection peti­tion filed by Zulfiqar Malik, candidate for RCA Sialkot President, against the can­didature of Numan Butt, has been accepted and the nomination form of Numan Butt has been rejected. The order said Numan Butt sub­mitted written reply to the objection petition, contend­ing therein, that objections raised against his candida­ture are baseless and liable to be dismissed. He further contended that vide order dated June 10, 2020, the PCB Independent Adjudi­cator suspended him from performing duties from April 19, 2019 and the pe­riod of his disqualification has also been expired on April 18, 2022 as mentioned in the PCB Letter dated Feb­ruary 8, 2023, as such, the objection petition may be dismissed. After hearing the arguments of both the can­didates for the post of Presi­dent RCA Sialkot, the PCB Deputy EC accepted the ob­jection petition filed by Zul­fiqar Mailk and rejected the candidature of Numan Butt.