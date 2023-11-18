PCB accepts Malik’s petition, rejects Numan Butt RCA Sialkot’s candidature 

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rejected candidature of Muhammad Numan Butt as President Sialkot Region Cricket Association (RCA) after his rival candidate Zulfiqar Malik had objected to former’s candidate for the forthcoming elections of the Sialkot RCA. Muhammad Arshad Ali, PCB Deputy Election Commissioner, in a detailed order late Thursday had informed both Numan Butt, candidate for President RCA Sialkot as well as Zulfiqar Malik about decision on the objection petition filed by the latter. In his order, the PCB Deputy EC said the objection petition filed by Zulfiqar Malik, candidate for RCA Sialkot President, against the candidature of Numan Butt, has been accepted and the nomination form of Numan Butt has been rejected. The order said Numan Butt submitted written reply to the objection petition, contending therein, that objections raised against his candidature are baseless and liable to be dismissed. He further contended that vide order dated June 10, 2020, the PCB Independent Adjudicator suspended him from performing duties from April 19, 2019 and the period of his disqualification has also been expired on April 18, 2022 as mentioned in the PCB Letter dated February 8, 2023, as such, the objection petition may be dismissed. After hearing the arguments of both the candidates for the post of President RCA Sialkot, the PCB Deputy EC accepted the objection petition filed by Zulfiqar Mailk and rejected the candidature of Numan Butt.