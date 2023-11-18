Saturday, November 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

People to vote for PML-N to complete many development projects: Khurram

People to vote for PML-N to complete many development projects: Khurram
APP
November 18, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Friday said that people will vote for Nawaz Sharif to complete many development projects in the country.

The last PML-N government under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif made efforts to end loadshedding and terrorism from the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Khurram Dastagir said the previous government of PML-N had also brought China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, he added.

The entire nation had acknowledged the working style of Nawaz Sharif in the past, he said adding that PML-N wanted to complete unfinished projects in different areas including Karachi.

In reply to a question about contesting elections with seat adjustment formula, he said Nawaz Sharif had a great desire to continue development works for the people of Karachi and for this, the PML-N will have the support of Mutahida Quomi Movement from Karachi areas. He said that Karachi people will also vote for PML-N, so that many neglected areas could be developed properly.

1,632 underage drivers booked in four days

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1700206766.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023