People won’t accept selected govt, warns Bilawal

MARDAN - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari cautioned against a specific political party’s pursuit of “electables” and warned against imposing a selected government here on Friday.

He expressed these views while addressing a workers convention at the residence of Muhammad Ali Khan Hoti here yesterday. Senator Niayar Bukhari, Senator Sheree Rahman, PPP provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, PPP Mardan division president Nawabzada Umar Farooq and other party leaders were also present at this occasion. Large number of party workers attended the convention.

Bilawal said, “We will not accept any selected government, and the country will face the consequences.” Expressing gratitude to the event organisers, Bilawal said the PPP was committed to serving the downtrodden segments of society, citing the party’s historical role in raising the slogans of ‘Roti, Kapra Aur Makaan’ and implementing them.

He pledged to accomplish the incomplete mission of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and highlighted the PPP’s dedication to giving the common man ownership of land and fighting for the rights of the people.

Bilawal acknowledged the people’s support for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and stressed that the sole prerogative of deciding who should serve and represent them lies with the people. He praised the late Benazir Bhutto’s struggle for people’s rights against dictators, underscoring the PPP’s role in initiating the Benazir Income Support Programme to combat poverty. Addressing the financial challenges facing the country, Bilawal proposed the PPP as the solution, urging people to vote for the party in the upcoming elections to establish the ‘rule of the people’ and steer the country out of crisis. He called for unity under the PPP’s banner, aiming to end the politics of hatred and division while establishing new traditions for the country’s progress. Bilawal asserted the PPP’s fight against poverty, price-hike, and unemployment, emphasising the party’s ability to deliver progress and improve the nation’s well-being.

He urged the electorate to support the PPP to navigate the country out of the current challenges, dismissing those stuck in the ways of the past as seeking “electables.” He added that president Asif Ali Zardari restored democracy in the country while giving identity to the people and restoring the Constitution of Shaheed Zulqikar Ali Bhutto. The people were given ownership of their resources through the NFC award.

“We will help the country emerge from this crisis.” He said adding the onus is on my brothers to let everyone know that the real adversary of the country is the traditional politics that has been going on for seven decades. He added that the PPP aims to put an end to the politics of hatred and division. It wishes to establish new traditions that allow the country to progress and prosper. He added that those who are still engaging in the ways of the past are looking for ‘electables’. There was a time when this manner of doing politics would work, electables today too hold importance but those who join the Pakistan ‘Mehengai’ League (PML-N) would no longer remain ‘electables’. This is not to evoke offence, but to apprise others of the ground realities.