Pervaiz Elahi wins B-class facilities in prison

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench has disposed of a petition moved by PTI senior leader and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for not awarding him Bclass facility in prison after receiving assurance from the home secretary and the Adiala Jail superintendent. The Punjab government assured the court on Friday that all B-class facilities will be provided to Pervaiz Elahi. LHC’s Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan remarked that as per the assurance Pervaiz Elahi will be entitled to receive homecooked meals and will be allowed to meet family members twice a week. The judge disposed of the petition after receiving assurance from the government.