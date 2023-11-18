Saturday, November 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pervaiz Elahi wins B-class facilities in prison

Pervaiz Elahi wins B-class facilities in prison
Agencies
November 18, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench has disposed of a petition moved by PTI senior leader and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for not awarding him Bclass facility in prison after receiving assurance from the home secretary and the Adiala Jail superintendent. The Punjab government assured the court on Friday that all B-class facilities will be provided to Pervaiz Elahi. LHC’s Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan remarked that as per the assurance Pervaiz Elahi will be entitled to receive homecooked meals and will be allowed to meet family members twice a week. The judge disposed of the petition after receiving assurance from the government.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1700206766.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023