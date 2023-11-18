Pharma industry plans to enhance export by $1b in FY24: DRAP CEO  

KARACHI- The government, along with all stakeholders of the sector, has set a target to enhance pharmaceutical exports to $1 billion in the current financial year from $713 million in exports in the last financial year. This was stated by Asim Rauf, CEO Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), in a press briefing held on the concluding day of 20th PharmaAsia. The government is working proactively in collaboration with all stakeholders of the pharmaceutical sector, including pharmaceutical companies, raw material producers, and universities, to increase the footprint of this sector in different countries. We held a high-level meeting on the sideline of this conference to set up a plan to achieve the target of $1 billion in exports in the current financial year, he added. Asim Rauf said the government is facilitating the private sector to establish five API plants to increase production of different medicines at a local level for relying less on imported brands while ensuring medicines should be available at low prices in a domestic market.