Saturday, November 18, 2023
PML-N’s victory in polls indispensable for economic revival: Shehbaz

Holds meeting with ex-legislators, ticket holders

PML-N's victory in polls indispensable for economic revival: Shehbaz
Our Staff Reporter
November 18, 2023
LAHORE  -  Former prime minister and the PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif held a consultation meeting with former members of the National Assembly and party ticket holders on Friday. Chaudhry Noorul Hasan Tanveer, Riazul Haq, former members of the National Assembly, and Mehdi Hasan Langah, a party ticket holder from Multan, were among those who met with the party president. During the meeting, discussions centered on issues related to the party’s organizational affairs and preparations for the upcoming general elections. Addressing the party members, Shehbaz said that the victory of the Muslim League (N) in the elections would signify a triumph for the people grappling with the impact of inflation. He emphasized that the success of the PML-N is crucial for the economic development of Pakistan, making it the top priority on the party’s agenda. Shehbaz asserted that, just as the PML-N had eradicated terrorism and security issues, it would also address and alleviate inflation, ensuring that people are liberated from its burden, akin to the liberation from load shedding. Furthermore, Shehbaz stated that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, a golden era of development awaits Pakistan.

Our Staff Reporter

