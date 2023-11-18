Saturday, November 18, 2023
President Alvi phones families of army soldiers martyred in terror incidents

Our Staff Reporter
November 18, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday telephoned the family members of the soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces who were martyred in different terrorist incidents. The president held telephonic interactions with the families of the soldiers martyred in the attacks that took place on November 6, and October 18 and 29 respectively in different parts of the country. The president paid tribute on behalf of the whole nation to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. “The whole nation owes to the families of the martyrs for sacrificing their dear ones for the homeland,” he remarked.

President Alvi phoned the family of Lt Col Muhammad Hassan Haider, who was martyred in an attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on November 6. He interacted with the families of Naik Khushdil Khan, Lance Naik Abdul Qadeer Khan and Rafeeq Khan. He also telephoned the family members of Naib Subedar Asif Imran and Sepoy Irfan Ali, who embraced martyrdom in Awaran district of Balochistan on October 29. He also spoke to the family members of Sepoy Farman Ali, who sacrificed his live in an attack on October 18 in South Waziristan. President Alvi sympathised with the families and prayed for patience to them and the elevation of ranks of the martyrs in paradise.

