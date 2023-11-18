Saturday, November 18, 2023
Robbers among three held after police encounters

Agencies
November 18, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Three including two injured robbers and a drug smuggler were arrested after separate incidents of exchange of fire in different localities of Karachi, police said on Friday. According to details, an exchange of fire between robbers and police took place in Sector 12-D of New Karachi. After an encounter, a robber was injured and held with arms. Another robber identified as Shoaib was injured and held with arms after an encounter in Murghikhana stream of Quaidabad. The police foiled a bid to smuggle non-custom paid betel nut in Manghopir and after exchange of fire arrested a drug smuggler besides recovery of 220 kilogram betel nut. The injured robbers were shifted to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases in all incidents at respective polices stations started investigations.

Agencies

