Rs471.1m fine imposed on 3,859 electricity thieves: Fesco

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) imposed a fine of Rs471.1 million on 3,859 electricity thieves caught during last 70 days of an anti-theft campaign in the region.

FESCO spokesperson Tahir Sheikh said here on Friday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive on special direction of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 70 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 3859 power pilferers from its eight districts.

The company had imposed a total fine of Rs471.1 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 10 million in addition to getting Rs287.8 million recovered from them.

The FESCO also lodged cases against 3,651 accused, whereas the police had arrested 3,189 electricity thieves so far, he added. Giving further details, he said that in First Circle Faisalabad, up till now, 1,002 electricity thieves were caught and fined more than Rs122.1 million under 2.678 million detection units.

He said that 624 electricity thieves were caught in Faisalabad Second Circle so far and fined more than 1,812,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs84.4 million. Similarly, 446 electricity thieves were caught from Jhang Circle and fined 1,460,000 detection units amounting to Rs59.7 million.

In Sargodha Circle, 546 electricity thieves were charged more than 1,357,000 million detection units amounting to Rs64 million.

Meanwhile, more than 2,116,000 detection units amounting to Rs101.8 million were imposed on 922 electricity thieves caught from Mianwali Circle.

In Toba Tek Singh Circle, 319 electricity thieves were caught and more than 756,000 detection units amounting to Rs38.9 million were imposed on them as fine, the spokesperson added.

THREE ILLEGAL HOUSING SOCIETIES SEALED

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three more illegal housing societies in different areas here on Friday.

According to official sources, the enforcement team sealed Mesaq City near Chak No 61-JB, Lyallpur Smart City on Canal Expressway and additional locality set up on the lands of Chak No 203 on Sheikhupura Road.

The FDA encroachment team also removed illegal encroachments in Gulistan Colony area.

The offices of the societies were sealed and structures were demolished.