Senators continue protest against civilians military trials

ISLAMABAD - Lawmakers belonging to major political parties on Friday strongly protested in the Senate for the second consecutive sitting against the “controversial” resolution the house passed earlier this week that rejected the Supreme Court decision, which declared unconstitutional the trial of civilians by military courts.

There was complete chaos in the house as lawmakers demanded the chair to give floor to them to speak on the resolution that supported the military courts urging the apex court to reconsider its judgment. Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani urged the lawmakers that he first has to transact the house business. As JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza rose to speak on a point of order over the issue, PML-N Senator Saadia Abbasi, with her mic off, made it clear that they would not let the house function if they were not allowed to share their views against the resolution. In the meanwhile, lawmakers from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazal (JUI-F), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), National Party (NP) and Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) rose from their seats and strongly reacted over the chair’s decision not to let them talk.

They demanded that the said resolution be withdrawn immediately. On seeing this, the chairman Senate abruptly adjourned the house, till the next Monday, which remained in session only for seven minutes. On Tuesday, the lawmakers had also launched a similar kind of protest in the house Earlier this week, Sanjrani had quietly allowed a group of lawmakers led by Senator Dilawar Khan, an independent legislator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to move the resolution that called for the SC to reconsider its verdict, which declared certain provisions of the Army Act null and void. On October 23, a five-member bench of the apex court had declared unconstitutional trial of civilians by military courts for their alleged role in attacks on army installations on May 9.