Sewage treatment plant to make Mardan more developed city

Peshawar - Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project, a meeting was convened chaired by Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai of the Mardan Division in his office recently. Alongside Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Abdur Rehman, General Manager of WSCCM, Project Chief Engineer Khalil Akbar, Executive Engineer C&W Naqib Khattak, XEN Irrigation Ahmed Ali,

SNGPL, and Public Health officials were also present. During the briefing, it was highlighted that the project’s completion would significantly enhance the citizens’ quality of life. The ongoing construction of the sewage treatment plant and solid waste landfill site, costing 8.5 billion rupees, aims to rapidly develop Mardan City. Additionally, the wastewater generated can be cleaned and repurposed for irrigation and other uses.

The meeting outlined that the construction of the sewage treatment plant for the six union councils of Mardan City is progressing briskly. This initiative will render the wastewater from Guli Bagh, Roryia, Muslimabad, Hoti, Bari Cham, and Bukit Ganj reusable. The plant will treat six million gallons of sewage water daily from these union councils.

Commissioner Shaukat Ali deemed the project highly significant, emphasizing that its completion would revolutionize and enhance sanitation services for the citizens of Mardan. Under the KPCIP project, household waste will be collected for reuse, while non-reusable waste will be safely disposed of. He assured full support to the Asian Development Bank and WSSCM for the project’s completion.

He instructed continuous consultation and coordination with all Mardan stakeholders for project completion, emphasizing no compromise on work quality due to the substantial investment from the national exchequer. Additionally, he directed WSSCM to further enhance the sanitation system in Mardan city.